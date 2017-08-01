Mystery of English-speaking sailor found drifting off Portugal

A sailor in his 70s, who claimed he was fleeing from gangsters but could not remember his own name, was found drifting in a busy Atlantic shipping channel around 200 miles off Portugal

A sailor, who claimed to be suffering from amnesia, has been rescued from a busy Atlantic shipping lane by the crew of a passing yacht.

The man, who couldn’t remember his own name but claimed he was fleeing gangsters, was on a 32-foot Colvic Atlanta when he was spotted by one of the crew of Kaskazi Four.

Writing for the online yachting magazine, www.tuttobarche.it, under the name Isolaria Pacifico, the crew member recounted how she spotted the yacht, which had a torn jib, while on dawn watch. It appeared to be drifting in the Traffic Separation Scheme around 200 miles off Portugal.

After shouting to rouse the man’s attention, he appeared on deck in torn clothes, wearing a life jacket. He indicated that he had “no radio, no engine, no electricity”.

A crew member went on board the disabled yacht to see if the engine could be fixed.

Although it couldn’t be fixed, the 70-year-old man, who has an artificial leg, refused to abandon his boat.

“He does not remember his name, he does not know where he left (from), he says he has been at sea for three weeks, but there is no trace of food on board and above all he does not have a drop of water,” explained Isolaria Pacifico.

“He says to leave me (him) here, let me just launch the mayday. (But it’s not possible we are your mayday!) He talks in the vacuum and believes there are other people with him on board.”

The crew of Kaskazi Four then decided to tow the yacht to the Portuguese port of Portimão, which took 13 hours. They also contacted the Portuguese Rescue authorities to inform them of their discovery.

During the voyage, one of the crew – a nurse – prepared a bottle of sugar, water and salt, believing the man to be dehydrated. The one legged sailor was asked if he was diabetic. He said he wasn’t but had a heart condition.

When the two boats arrived in Portimão they were met by an ambulance crew who took the man to hospital.

Isolaria Pacifico said that based on documents found on board, the boat belongs to a Welsh pensioner who relocated to Gibraltar.

“How long was he in the sea without water, and why was he in that state? Was he lost? Or had he lost his mind before sailing?” asked Isolaria Pacific.

“To us and the rescuers he said he was fleeing from gangsters and murders . True stories or dreams? Consequence of drift and dehydration, or cause?”

The boat currently remains in the yacht marina in Portimão.