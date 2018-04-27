Video: Essential boat maintenance hacks for the season

Part two of our top boat maintenance hacks. Watch these videos for more handy advice on running, cleaning and maintaining your vessel

Follow Nick Burnham’s guide to polishing your boat to get it looking great for the summer – handy boat maintenance hacks prove invaluable if you have unsightly marks on the hull.

Need to brush up on engine safety checks? The experts run through the essential engine checks you should do before cruising.

Tackle the teak around your boat with Motor Boat & Yachting’s handy video and find out why you should scrub across the grain for the best results…

Time to check your fuel? Jon Mendez walks us through checking for the dreaded diesel bug and other boat maintenance hacks.

Moving to the Med? Here’s what you’ll need on board for life in the sunshine

Want to quickly and easily give your boat a makeover? Check out the team that can vinyl wrap your hull and get it looking like new.

Watch part 1 for more hacks for smoother and easier sailing.