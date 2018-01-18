The 107 metre superyacht Ulysses sold to mystery buyer

Despite reports that Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg purchased the 107 metre explorer yacht Ulysses, the new owner's identity remains unconfirmed





The explorer superyacht Ulysses has been sold for an undisclosed sum and while rumours circulated that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg was the new owner of the 107 metre luxury vessel, the buyer has not been confirmed.

Previous owner and New Zealand businessman Graeme Hart commissioned the superyacht from the Kleven shipyard in Norway. Ulysses was the first private superyacht to be built by the Norwegian yard.

Burgess has confirmed it acted for both buyer and seller.

A robust explorer yacht, Ulysses has a helicopter and hanger, a 24m tender, 4×4 car and motorbike. The superyacht has accommodation for 30 people in 15 suites, 20 rooms for crew and operates with 43 crew members.

This video shows Ulysses during her final outfitting in 2015. She was delivered in 2016.

Credit: DrDuu

In June 2017, Ulysses completed some scheduled upgrade works in La Rochelle.

Ulysses is a luxury explorer yacht and is designed for long passages and can withstand some of the harshest environments and travel to some of the most remote parts in the world.