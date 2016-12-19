Fairline Yachts debuts the new Squadron 53 at Boot Düsseldorf 2017

Fairline Yachts will unveil the new Squadron 53 at Boot Düsseldorf on 21 January 2017

British luxury boat manufacturer, Fairline Yachts, has announced it will be launching the third variant from its popular 53ft range, the Squadron 53, at Boot Düsseldorf.

The launch of the Squadron 53 will coincide with Fairline Yachts’ return to the Düsseldorf-based show after a five year absence, and follows this year’s hugely successful unveilings of the Squadron 65 Hardtop at Cannes Yachting Festival, and the Targa 53 OPEN at Southampton International Boat Show.

Renowned superyacht designer Alberto Mancini has added his design expertise to this new Squadron. The boat is based on Fairline’s existing 53ft hull but features a new design from the deck upwards courtesy of Mancini, showcasing the future direction of Fairline’s exterior styling.

The new design has resulted in a spacious main deck with a flat floor from the cockpit to the lower helm, which in turn ensures a flat ceiling in the master cabin offering a generous 6ft 4in headroom at the foot of the large double bed, adding to the overall sense of space in this expansive 55ft 6in (16.92m)-long cruiser. The layout provides owners with complete flexibility, including three or four cabins and multiple galley arrangements including the main deck, forward or aft locations or below deck, as well as the new addition of foredeck seating.

Hand crafted to order by Fairline’s craftsmen in Oundle, England, the new Squadron 53 offers luxury boaters total command and control thanks to its striking swept flybridge, whilst exuding style and offering great entertaining spaces onboard.

Andrew Pope, Head of Design at Fairline, says, “Owners will feel in total command and control on the fantastic flybridge of the new Fairline Squadron 53, a yacht that offers excellent sea-keeping in all conditions. At the same time, the space, style and sumptuousness of this luxury cruiser means that guests will also have the ride of their lives. The Squadron 53 is the first Fairline yacht to have touches of Italian design and features subtle Mancini influences, which have evolved Fairline’s time-proven design DNA to create a model that perfectly blends beauty, form and function. With the Squadron 53, owners receive unrivalled flexibility in layout and complete comfort and luxury in its construction and features.”

Prices begin at £733,200 (ex. VAT).