Fairline Yachts expands its production

British luxury boat manufacturer, Fairline Yachts, has announced it is set to expand its manufacturing capabilities by adding a new 17,000 square foot production facility at Oundle Marina - the boatyard’s original location when it was launched 50 years ago

Fairline Yachts has reported strong sales at boat shows in the UK, Europe and the United States. As a result, Fairline is expanding its production capabilities to accommodate the increase in demand.

The additional factory space will also ensure Fairline continues to create new boats and make improvements to its existing product offering.

This news comes shortly after the first anniversary of Fairline Yachts’ new management team, which has now employed over 250 people, launched two new models – the Targa 53 OPEN and Squadron 53 – and has implemented updates to the interior finishes across the 48ft model range, added a hardtop option and new interior to the Squadron 65 and unveiled plans for two highly anticipated and brand new boats. These upcoming models are the Targa 43 OPEN and the Targa 63 GTO, both of which have been created by renowned Italian superyacht designer, Alberto Mancini.

Most anticipated boat launches of 2017

The summer of 2017 also marks the 50th anniversary of Fairline and the brand will host celebratory events for customers across the globe.