Falmouth RNLI all-weather lifeboat assist with unexploded mine near Maenporth beach

Falmouth all-weather lifeboat was tasked to assist the police, Falmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and the Explosives Ordnance Disposal Unit – Southern Diver Unit Team from Plymouth, when an unexploded mine was discovered and reported by local SCUBA divers.

Falmouth lifeboat was launched at 11.50am on Wednesday (29 November), working alongside the police and diver unit team. The lifeboat was tasked to ensure a safety zone around the ordnance, keeping boat traffic at a safe distance while work was carried out. The diver crew couldn’t detonate the mine safely as night was begin to fall, so they had to carry out the operation the following day.

At 9am on Thursday (30 November), Falmouth all-weather lifeboat, the police and the diver crew returned to the location near Maenporth beach and the RNLI volunteers cordoned off the sea area to keep marine traffic at a safe distance. The mine was successfully detonated at 10.25am.

Community Safety Partner for the RNLI Steve Instance says: “If you find a suspicious device at the coast keep yourself and other people clear. Do not touch or attempt to move the device and instead dial 999 and ask for the coastguard. It is also useful if you are able to safely, to take a photo of the device and send that to the coastguard to help them identify it. If you come across the device in the water, note the position and contact the coastguard with a description and location as soon as possible. If the device is hauled up in nets or similar, the coastguard will provide advice on what to do. Do not simply jettison the device back into the water.”