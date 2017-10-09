Fire at New Zealand yacht club quickly contained

The fire at Lyttelton's Naval Point Club on the South Island, New Zealand, is believed to have started in the club's kitchen

The clean-up continues at a New Zealand yacht club after a fire last night (08 October).

The blaze broke out at Lyttelton’s Naval Point Club after a nearby resident spotted smoke coming from the kitchen area.

Three fire crews were dispatched to tackle the fire, which only damaged the club, and not any boats.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Andrew Norris said the crews from Lyttelton and Woolston contained the fire, which isn’t being treated as suspicious, within an hour.

“It might have looked good, but they extinguished it pretty snappy, Norris told stuff.co.nz.

The commodore of the Naval Point Club, Colin Lock said that although the building had suffered smoke, water and some structural damage, it was “by no means a total loss”.

“It’s not the end of the world; it won’t stop us from functioning,” he said.

Posting on the club’s Facebook page, club member Dudley Jackson said he was “absolutely amazed that the fire did not spread in to the roof and wardroom”.

“The fire penetrated the wall and has done major damage the the eastern side. The fire brigade has put large covers over the office desks and it was literally raining in the office when I went in to retrieve the computer equipment which looks mainly undamaged,” he wrote.

Other club members have also helped in getting the club back up and running again.