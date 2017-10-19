Firefighters called to Brighton beach after fire breaks out in boat storage unit

Firefighters responded to a 999 call after alerting them of a blaze at Brighton beach

A fire broke out at a boat storage unit on Brighton beach yesterday (October 18).

Firefighters were called to the scene to tackle the blaze at just before 4pm after receiving 999 calls.

They attended the fire on Madeira Drive, Brighton, with a fire engine, two breathing apparatus and a hose reel.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that there were no injuries reported.

YBW has contacted the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service for updates and more information.