First double handed entry in the Three Peaks Yacht Race

Pip Hare and Charles Hill are the first double handed entry in the 40 year history of the Three Peaks Yacht Race, which begins tomorrow, Saturday 17 June

Yachting World journalist and ocean racing sailor, Pip Hare and experienced fell runner, Charles Hill will be the first double handed entry in the history of the Three Peaks Yacht Race.

The pair will begin the race from Barmouth to Fort William tomorrow, Saturday 17 June.

Normally, a team of five – three crew and two mountain runners – is required, but Hare and Hill will try to complete all of the sailing and all three runs with just the two of them.

The Three Peaks Yacht Race is considered one of the toughest long distance multi-sport races in the UK, where teams have to sail 389 nautical miles, climb 14,000 feet, walk or run 72 miles and cycle 26 miles to complete the challenge.

During the race, competitors have to reach the top of Snowdon, Scafell Pike and Ben Nevis by foot.

The race, which started in 1977, was established in honour of sailor and mountaineer Major HW Tilman.

Hare, who has won line honours in the Three Peaks Yacht Race twice, said: “This is a world first and there is no question double handing this race will be the toughest thing I have ever done”.

“It’s going to absolutely push my boundaries of endurance and performance to the limits. I think the hardest moment will be getting through the Menai Straits,” she said.

“We will have sailed for 12 hours from the start, then run a 24 mile course up and down Snowdon – knowing we have to get back on the boat and start sailing again will be a huge mental hurdle,” predicted Hare.

The pair, who have trained for over a year, will be racing on the J109 ‘Nunatak’ and supporting the charity, Fairlight School Big Playground Adventure.

This is a project raising funds to provide a much needed outdoor facility for children who may have little or no access to the outdoors in their home environments.

The duo will be on the start line alongside 13 other entries, including several past race winners and the defending ‘Kings of the Mountains’, Alex Pilkington and Pavel Paloncy.