First look at Nobiskrug’s high-tech superyacht – Project 790

Nobiskrug - the boat yard that built Sailing Yacht A -has unveiled its latest superyacht, Project 790

German superyacht builder, Nobiskrug, has revealed their latest high-tech 80-metre ship – Project 790.

The first pictures of the motor yacht were taken while the vessel was moved from the firm’s Kiel shipyard into the superyacht hall of their Rendsburg facility.

The yacht’s journey between the two shipyards started from Kiel Fjord with a passage through the locks, into the Kiel Canal.

Project 790 then continued its journey to Rendsburg.

Following the keel-laying in March this year, the construction of all sections up to assembly of the complete hull took place in the advanced shipbuilding facilities of the yard in Kiel.

The superyacht will now be outfitted in the modern climate-controlled superyacht hall in Rendsburg until delivery in 2019.

The announcement comes just weeks after Nobiskrug, which built Sailing Yacht A, revealed it had collaborated with the British company, Winch Design, on a new 85-metre superyacht concept.

The yet unnamed project was unveiled at the Monaco Yacht Show, and has an edgy and modern feel, with a striking dark blue hull and snow-white superstructure.

Designed by Frenchman Philippe Starck, Sailing Yacht A is the most expensive yacht in the world – costing £360 million.

The sail-assisted superyacht is 143-metres (469 ft) long, and has three distinctive mast which are some of the tallest and most highly loaded freestanding composite structures in the world.

Each mast can sustain 90 knots of wind.

Sailing Yacht A features teak, and a steel hull and steel superstructure with high-tech composite fashion plates that can be formed into any shape or size.