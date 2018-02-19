Fisherman dies after falling into the sea at Castle Beach, Tintagel

The fisherman had been in the water for 40 minutes before he was airlifted to Derriford Hospital. He was pronounced dead on arrival

The casualty, who is yet to be named, was fishing with a group of people when he fell into the water at Castle Beach, Tintagel.

The group reported the incident and Port Isaac RNLI’s inshore lifeboat was launched at 12.55am on Sunday (18 February). The lifeboat arrived at the scene at 1.11am along with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency helicopter Rescue 924.

The fisherman had been in the water for 40 minutes. The lifeboat and helicopter began searching the area and the casualty was spotted in the water, 80 feet from the base of the cliff, by volunteer lifeboat crew member Mark Grills.

The crew brought the casualty on board the boat and administered first aid before transferring him to Rescue 924 helicopter and airlifting him to Derriford hospital.

The fisherman was pronounced dead on arrival.