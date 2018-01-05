The Four Oarsmen look set to win Atlantic Challenge

With only 700 miles to go, The Four Oarsmen are still leading the way on the gruelling Atlantic Challenge and are estimated to make landfall on 14 January

After setting off on 14 December from La Gomera in the Canary Islands, The Four Oarsmen have just over 700 miles to row for the Antigua finish of the 3,000-mile Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge.

The four close friends, who are raising money funds and awareness for Mind and Spinal Research, are estimated to reach the Caribbean island of Antigua on 14 January, after leading the pack right from the start.

There are 21 teams left in the Atlantic race, with steeps seas and gales marking much of the first half.

Under constant pressure from the chasing fleet just a few miles behind, the Four Oarsmen are continuing to battle through blisters, blood, sweat and tears. According to their reports on the Four Oarsmen

The Oarsmen have adopted a pattern of rowing for two hours on and two hours off for the duration of the race.

The epic Atlantic Challenge takes the teams more than 3,000 miles across the ocean and the wining teams are estimated to reach the finish at Nelson’s Dockyard at English Harbour on Antigua on Sunday 14 January.

To donate, visit thefouroarsmen.com/donate