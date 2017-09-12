Freight ship, Mali Rose, hits yacht and trawler in Penzance harbour

An investigation is underway after the Mali Rose freight ship collided with a trawler and small yacht while entering Penzance harbour in Cornwall

An investigation has been launched after the Mali Rose freight ship hit a yacht and a trawler while it was entering a Cornish harbour

The ship, which delivers freight to the Isle of Scilly three times a week, only recently went into service.

No-one was injured in the incident, which happened in the wet dock area of Penzance harbour on Saturday (9 September) evening.

The Mali Rose is owned by the Isle of Scilly Steamship Group.

A spokesman for the group said: “The Isles of Scilly Steamship Group’s freight vessel, the Mali Rose, was involved in a minor incident on Saturday 9th September at 18:25 when entering Penzance Harbour.”

“It has been confirmed that no-one was hurt. At this stage it is thought that the ship collided with a trawler and small yacht within the wet dock area of the harbour,” continued the spokesman.

Continued below…



“The extent of the damage is in the process of being evaluated and the Company’s marine team has commenced a full investigation of the incident”.

The Mali Rose made her inaugural trial sailing to the Isles of Scilly on 24 July, and replaces the Gry Maritha freight ship which served the islands for 27 years.

The Norwegian-built Mali Rose is 12.6 metres longer and a metre wider than the Gry Maritha.

As a result, the Isle of Scilly Steamship Group had to manage a period of training and testing alongside the refit of the vessel, to ensure crews were familiarised with the handling and manoeuvring of a larger vessel.