GAFIRS and Coastguard assist 81 year old woman after falling at luxury hotel No Man’s Land Fort

GAFIRS and the Coastguard came to the assistance of an 81-year-old woman who had fallen and broken her arm on No Man’s Land Fort

Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) was paged to assist the pensioner just before midnight on Sunday (4 March) at luxury hotel No Man’s Land, in the Solent.

Three volunteer crew members, including a Hants ambulance paramedic, were placed on board the fort to assist the casualty.

UK Coastguard scrambled its search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 175, based at Lee-on-the-Solent, to transfer the woman to hospital.

GAFIRS Lifeboat senior helm Brian Pack said: “We were quickly on scene at the fort and we placed our crew members on board to assist.

“Our paramedic crew member and the team were able to administer the necessary treatment, including pain-killing drugs, until Rescue 175 was able to take her to hospital.”

The search and rescue helicopter winched the casualty from the fort into the aircraft and the pensioner was airlifted to Queen Alexandra Hospital for further treatment.

GAFIRS Lifeboat took a relative of the casualty to Portsmouth Harbour so she could visit the hospital.

Mr Pack added: “Incidents such as this show the importance of the work an independent lifeboat, like GAFIRS, does in the Solent. The helicopter pilots did an amazing job and their skill is to be applauded.

“We’re very proud to be able to help and wish the injured woman a speedy recovery.”