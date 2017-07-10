GAFIRS assist two struggling sailors in The Solent

Two sailors were pulled to safety by GAFIRS rescuers after their dinghy capsized in The Solent

Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) was tasked by UK Coastguard at around 3pm on Sunday 9 July to assist the two sailors who were struggling to right their craft in Stokes Bay, Gosport, and had been in the water too a long amount of time.

One of the sailors had managed to climb on board a passing yacht and the second was helped by the crew of Gosport independent lifeboat to right the craft.

GAFIRS coxswain Pete Byford said: “We transferred both casualties onto the lifeboat and towed the dinghy back to shore. One of the young sailors was suffering from the affects of being in the water too long so an ambulance was called.”

Continues below…

The casualty was checked over by paramedics from the ambulance service and later discharged. Hill Head Coastguard Rescue Team also assisted GAFIRS with the incident.

The incident was GAFIRS’ second of the weekend. The first came at lunchtime on Saturday 8 July when GAFIRS lifeboat was tasked by UK Coastguard to assist a 16ft speedboat, which had suffered engine failure off Gilkicker.

The vessel was towed back to Hardway Sailing Club, placed alongside, and the casualties helped safely ashore.

The incidents were the 58th and 59th of the year for GAFIRS.