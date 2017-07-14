GAFIRS celebrate 10th year anniversary with free open day event

The free GAFIRS event will take place this Sunday, 16 July, at Gosport Lifeboat Station, Lifeboat Lane, Stokes Bay

The event, which starts at 11am and runs until 4pm this Sunday, July 16, marks the 10th anniversary of GAFIRS.

The open day is free to attend and packed with things for the family to see and do.

Police, bomb disposal and ambulance crews will be among the large collection of emergency services showcasing their skills. Chip-pan fire safety, saving a life, a look inside a liferaft and a joint frontline emergency services demonstration are also set to take place.

An exercise between Gosport Lifeboat and the Coastguard Rescue Helicopter 175 – based at Lee-on-the-Solent – has been scheduled, subject to operational requirements.

This exercise would see a winchman placed on Gosport Independent Lifeboat, just off the shore in Stokes Bay, Gosport, for the public to see.

GAFIRS fundraising officer James Baggott said: “This free event is packed with family friendly fun and activities. Not only will you be able to meet your local emergency services, but there’ll also be a cake sale, tuck shop and face painting and lots more.

“We hope the local community can come down and support their local independent lifeboat station. Already this year our volunteer crews have been called out 61 times by the Coastguard to assist those in distress at sea.”

The event will take place at Gosport Lifeboat Station, Lifeboat Lane, Stokes Bay, and will include displays from:

GAFIRS

UK Coastguard

Hampshire Constabulary

South Central Ambulance

Bomb Disposal Ramora

UK SERV Bloodrunners

Gosport Safer Community Team

Subject to operational requirements, all the services will be carrying out demonstrations for the public during the day.