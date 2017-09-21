Ghost boat washes up on a Florida beach

The yacht, Cuki, was found on Melbourne Beach in Florida and is believed to have washed up as a result of Hurricane Irma

Police in Florida are trying to trace the owner of a yacht, which has mysteriously run aground on a beach.

The vessel was discovered by residents in Melbourne Beach on Tuesday (19 September).

Speaking to Fox 35, Sylvia McAllister said: “You almost expect to see somebody in there, ya know, little heads popping out”.

Continued below…



The yacht, called Cuki, is believed to have been washed ashore as a result of Hurricane Irma or one of the other recent storms to hit the area.

No one was found on board the yacht, which is reported to be in good condition.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office has said the boat is registered in Key West, and the US Coast Guard has been contacted to find the owner.