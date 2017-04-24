Video: Gran Canaria ferry smashes into breakwater resulting in diesel spill

Government officials say 13 people were injured when the Naviera Armas' ferry, Volcano, crashed into a breakwater in Gran Canaria

Emergency teams in Gran Canaria have been cleaning up a three-kilometre diesel spill after a ferry crashed into a breakwater.

The Naviera Armas’ ferry, Volcano, is reported to have suffered “a loss of electrical power” which caused the incident at Puerta de la Luz.

Video footage taken by a member of the public shows the vessel hitting the breakwater before chunks of concrete fall into the road.

The authorities say 13 passengers were injured in the incident, which happened at around 8.30pm local time on Friday (21 April).

Five people were taken to hospital for treatment.

The incident resulted in the severing of a number of underwater fuel pipes.

In a statement, the regional government said it had activated its emergency plans to control and clean up the three-kilometre slick around Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Teld in Gran Canaria.

Beaches around Las Palmas and Telde were closed as a precaution yesterday.

On Twitter, the president of the regional government, Fernando Clavijo, wrote: “Work on the spill is continuing and we hope that it will have evaporated before Monday. Experts do not believe there is risk to the environment”.

Video: 4 dead after yacht hits breakwater in Rimini harbour

On its Facebook page, the operator of Volcano, Navuera Armas wrote: “The vessel mentioned has suffered a technical glitch, which has caused his crash against the pier. At the moment the ship is docked and controlled, assessed the current situation, and we hope to restore it shortly.”

The company said all of the passengers had been placed in hotels on Gran Canaria.

The ferry was heading towards the neighbouring island of Tenerife with 140 passengers, 30 crew members and dozens of vehicles on board.

An investigation into the cause of the incident has been started by Navurera Armas and the Spanish authorities.