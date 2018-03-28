Hartford Marina completes first new pier in £1.2 million upgrade

The first phase of the Hartford Marina upgrade, including a pier for 50 motor boats up to 70ft, is complete on the River Great Ouse

Phase 1 of the upgrades at Hartford Marina has seen the opening of Pier D, designed for up to 50 motor boats including the largest narrowboats, wide beams and Dutch barges up to 70ft.

The first phase of mooring upgrades should bring a welcome boost to cruising on the Great Ouse and wider Fenland waterways.

Tingdene Marinas’, which acquired Hartford Marina two years ago, made the decision to renew the boat mooring pontoon systems at Hartford Marina ad will invest £1.2 million in the infrastructure.

Located on the River Great Ouse in Wyton, Cambridgeshire, Hartford Marina can

can be accessed from the coast via The Wash, or from the canal network via the River Nene

and Middle Levels.

Steve Arber, Operations Director said: “Our programme encompasses a complete renewal of

the boat mooring system at Hartford. We have utilised state of the art pontoons supplied by

Walcon Marine, installed by local company Irvins and equipped with smart metered electrical

supplies by Rolec. We’ll now turn our attention to further phases of the project,

which will provide the first opportunity since the marina was built in the 1960s to tailor it

precisely to the needs of berthholders and visitors today.”

The marina offers a full range of services including a workshop, chandlery, fuel and gas, and

pump out.