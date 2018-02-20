Honda Marine unveils improved BF175, BF200, BF225 and BF250 V6 outboard motors

Honda Marine has shown its redesigned and revamped BF175, BF200, BF225 and BF250 V6 outboard motors, which will be available in the fourth quarter of 2018

Honda Marine has launched its redesigned flagship outboard motors at Miami International Boat Show.

The revamped BF175, BF200, BF225 and BF250 outboards will be available towards the end of 2018 and have a focus on ease of maintenance, durability and on-water customisation.

The new BF175, BF200 and BF225 are powered by a new engine, the 3.6l V6 engine that already powers the BF250 outboard motor.

Additional improvements are designed to ease day-to-day maintenance. The new Honda Marine BF175, BF200, BF225 and BF250 boast improved corrosion resistance thanks to a new coating on the hardware. Higher corrosion-resistant material is used on components including the oil pan, thermostat cover, upper mount cover, and prop shaft holder. The outboards also feature Honda’s Progressive V Form design.

Honda Marine claims that the increased durability of the components and case will lead to more hassle-free time on the water for boaters.

The revamped engine quartet also include multiple rigging options for a more bespoke on-the-water experience. Choices include top-mount binnacle or side-mount controls, for both electronic and mechanically controlled engines; newly designed push button and key start configurations; multi-function displays; Intelligent Shift and Throttle (iST®) and mechanical control options.

The V6 outboards also have a larger diameter dipstick tube, the integration of a water separator and fuel strainer and relocation of the high-pressure filter (from the high-pressure pump) for easier access. For example, changing a high-pressure fuel filter on any of the new V6 motors now can take as little as five minutes as compared to the 60 minutes on existing models.

The outboards motors will be available in the UK later this year.