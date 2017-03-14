Hope fades for coast guard helicopter crew missing off Ireland

One of the four helicopter crew members has been rescued off the west coast of Ireland. The search continues for the others

The search started after contact was lost with the Irish Coast Guard helicopter crew, Rescue 116, just after 0100 this morning (14 March 2017).

The Dublin based crew were working alongside the Sligo based Coast Guard helicopter R118 which had earlier evacuated a man who needed medical attention from a UK registered fishing boat.

A major sea search is ongoing off the county Mayo coast approximately six miles west of Blacksod.

Reports indicate that one Rescue 116 helicopter crew member has been found. His condition is described as critical.

Search and Rescue helicopters from Sligo and Shannon are on scene along with the Air Corps Casa.

Ballyglass and Achill all weather lifeboats (ALBs) are also taking part in the search along with five local fishing vessels.

In a statement, the Irish Coast Guard said: “The Sligo based Coast Guard helicopter R118 completed an early morning medical evacuation (medevac) of a crewman requiring urgent medical attention from a UK registered fishing vessel approximately 150 miles west of Eagle Island in County Mayo.”

“Owing to the distance involved safety and communication support, known as Top Cover, was provided by the second Coast Guard helicopter, the Dublin based R116,” continued the statement.

“The search operation is being coordinated by the Coast Guard Rescue Coordination Centre in Malin Head. Both helicopters refuelled at Blacksod prior to transiting to the scene.”

The Irish Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross has expressed concern for the missing crew and their families.

“As the search for the Dublin based helicopter R116 is currently underway I would like to express my sincere support and sympathies for all those involved, particularly those family members who are awaiting news of their loved ones,” he said.

“This is an extremely difficult time for all concerned. As we await further information I would like to appeal for space to be given to the relevant professionals involved in the search operation to complete their work.” added Minister Ross.