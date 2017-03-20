Your photo could feature in the ilovesailing calendar 2018

Sailing fans are being asked to submit their photos for the 2018 RYA ilovesailing calendar competition

Sailing enthusiasts are being asked to submit their favourite photos to feature in the 2018 RYA ilovesailing calendar.

The pictures can feature anything to do with sailing – from dinghy cruising and yacht racing to family days out at regattas.

Each month, two lucky entrants will be picked to win a place in the 2018 calendar.

As well as featuring in the calendar, the winner will also receive:

Two tickets to the PSP Southampton Boat Show for the official prize giving;

Canvas print of their winning entry;

A copy of the final printed calendar;

A selection of RYA goodies;

And, of course, the much loved and coveted ilovesailing rubber duck!

Two winners will be picked each month between March and July to represent a different month on the 2018 calendar.

The final two spots will be selected in August from all the other entries made between March and July.

“We are delighted to see the return of the ilovesailing calendar competition and we’re already looking forward to receiving this year’s entries”, commented the ilovesailing coordinator, Emma Slater.

“Each year we receive hundreds of fantastic photos covering all aspects of sailing which make up the ilovesailing calendar,” she continued.

“With so many great photos received each month judging can prove very tricky when you can only pick two each month, so it seems only fair that we pick our final two winners for August from all the entries already received. This way all our entrants will get a second shot a winning a spot on the calendar,” explained Salter.

Those wishing to take part just need to post their favourite sailing photo(s) on the ilovesailing Facebook page or email emma.slater@rya.org.uk.

Winners will be notified via Facebook and/or email.

The 2018 calendars will go on sale at the 2017 Southampton Boat Show in September, with the first 50 people to purchase a copy also receiving a free 2017 edition ilovesailing rubber duck.

Alternatively the calendars will also be available to purchase via the RYA web shop from 15 September 2017.