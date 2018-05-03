New Danish insurance rules on speedboats and personal watercraft applies to foreign boaters too, RYA warns

The RYA has warned boaters that new insurance requirements for speedboats and personal watercraft in Denmark applies to foreign boaters too

Denmark has just introduced compulsory liability insurance for speedboats and personal watercraft which requires a certificate of operation is required.

The insurance doesn’t just apply to residents, but also to non residents and foreign visitors.

The RYA has alerted boaters of the changes, which state that the operator of the boat is responsible for taking out the compulsory insurance and the insurance must be provided by a company which is a member of the Danish association of insurance companies.

The insurance certificate must includes details of the owner of the boat, the boat’s hull number and information on the expiry date of the insurance. The certificate must be presented to the Danish authorities upon their request.

The Danish Cruising Association and the Danish Sailing Association have highlighted that the new insurance requirements apply to foreign boats as well as Danish craft and are offering to assist boaters that need to take out the required liability insurance.

All the details, including which boats require this new insurance, can be found in the flyer published by the Danish Cruising Association and the Danish Sailing Association and downloadable from the RYA website, here.