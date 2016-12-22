‘Bond’ boat builders – Spirit Yachts – opens new facility

The new boat building facility at Spirit Yachts doubles the size of the company's existing premises and has resulted in an expanded workforce

The new boat building facility at Spirit Yachts has officially been opened.

The new yard, which is adjacent to the company’s current premises at Ipswich in Suffolk, boasts green credentials, with LED lighting, modern heating systems, and efficient insulation and extraction.

It effectively doubles the size of the yard, and Spirit Yacht has already hired ten new team members.

It is now looking to recruit two finishers and additional boat builders.

“We have enjoyed a successful 12 months and intend to sustain our current growth with continued investment,” explained the managing director of Spirit Yachts, Nigel Stuart.

“Following a turbulent few years for the marine industry, it is key for British boat builders to adapt to the market,” he continued.

“We are responding to consumer demands by offering a wider range of designs; including bespoke projects incorporating the latest technology and our popular new cruising range,” he added.

The Spirit 47 CR was launched at the Southampton Boat Show in September to much acclaim.

Work has recently started at the boat yard on a 63-foot Deckhouse and a 70-foot motor yacht.

There is also an order confirmed for a 52-foot sailing yacht and strong interest in both the cruising range and a superyacht.

Spirit Yachts attracted international attention after building Spirit 54 yacht Soufrière, which appeared in the James Bond film, Casino Royale.

Commenting on the opening of the new facility on 21 December 2016, the CEO and head designer at Spirit Yachts, Sean McMillan, said: “The additional space will house production mezzanines and a mechanical testing area.”

“It will double the size of our existing lamination table, which allows us to increase the number of ringframes that can be built simultaneously and in turn increase efficiency,” he added.

With access via a 7.5m x 8m rolling door, the new 750m₂ facility will allow Spirit Yachts to work on yachts up to 150-feet long.

The vast entrance will also permit refit and repair work on existing modern classics with their keels on, meaning all projects will be protected from the elements.

The new facility was officially opened by the MP for Ipswich, Ben Gummer.