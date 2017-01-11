007 heaven! Skyfall yacht – Regina – for sale

The stunning schooner, Regina, which featured in the James Bond film, Skyfall, is now on the market for €8.85 million

With teak decks, the classically designed schooner, Regina, definitely turns heads.

The 56-metre superyacht certainly stole the scenes when it appeared in the 2012 James Bond film, Skyfall, where the beautiful sailing yacht shared screen time with Daniel Craig and French actress Bérénice Marlohe.

Now on the market through Engel & Völkers Yachting, Regina could be yours….if you can meet the asking price of €8.85 million!

The schooner, which is currently in the Caribbean, was built in 2011 and was refitted last year.

Space, grandeur and elegance form the cornerstones of the yacht’s interior design, which is reflected in the materials used, which include mahogany, marble and onyx.

Up to 12 people can be accommodated on board in a total of six cabins.

The master cabin even presides over its own lounge and a private dressing closet.

Various indoor and outdoor areas provide ample space for relaxation and sunbathing. Satellite television, a high-end music system and a jet ski are just some of the amenities the yacht offers.

Built by Med Yachts, Regina has been designed as a high performance ocean-going vessel.

It has a wide beam of 9.5 metres, providing wide deck spaces and great areas for relaxing both inside and out; there are separate deck areas for sunbathing, alfresco

dining both to the aft and forward.

The interior of Regina has been designed by Aylin Örs, and includes a large dining and sitting saloon with a classic mahogany finish.

Each of the six classically designed en-suite cabins feature details such as bedheads of solid honey mousse onyx columns, walls of Afyon Marble and solid onyx sinks and flooring.

The Master stateroom is full beam with a lounge area and walk-in dressing room.

The second stateroom is to the fore of the yacht.

Between the staterooms there are a further four cabins, two large en suite doubles, one smaller double and a twin cabin with two single beds.

There is air conditioning throughout Regina, with a fresh air ventilation system installed in all enclosed spaces.

Regina is powered by Doyle Sails providing a total sail area of 1,140m2 and has twin 440hp MAN engines.

The yacht has a steel hull built with both lateral and longitudinal frames to ensure stability in all types of sea conditions.