Jet skiers rescued after “dangerously drifting” in the Solent

Two jet skiers, who were “dangerously drifting” in The Solent after their craft broke down, have been rescued.
Members of the Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) were tasked by the UK Coastguard yesterday evening (25 May).
The jet skiers were reported to be drifting around a mile south of Gosport Lifeboat Station, Stokes Bay.
Both of their jet skis had suffered engine failure, one after the other.
When the volunteers with the GAFIRS lifeboat arrived on the scene, they found the two men had been towed out of trouble by the crew of a military landing vessel.
Commenting on the rescue, GAFIRS senior coxswain, Brian Pack, said: “We took over the tow from the military vessel so they could get on with their job and placed the two jet skiers on board the lifeboat.”
“One was starting to feel particularly cold as the sun was beginning to set so we helped warm him up,” he continued.
“With the jet skis safely under a stern tow we took them back to Calshot where they had left their vehicle and trailers. They were both incredibly grateful for the assistance,” added Pack.
In total, the operation lasted three hours and was the 33rd incident of the year for GAFIRS.
The service is completely independent of the RNLI and relies on public donations to keep it afloat.