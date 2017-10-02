JFK’s wooden speedboat – Restofus – going under the hammer

The 17-foot Restofus, which was won by JFK's father in a church raffle, will be auctioned by the New York auction house, Guernsey's

The mahogany speedboat – Restofus – which was often driven by John F. Kennedy – is to be auctioned later this week.

The 17-foot vessel was one of a flotilla of boats and yachts owned by the Kennedy clan and was regularly used at the family’s compound at Hyannis Port in Massachusetts.

Restofus is going under the hammer as part of a number of collections being auctioned by the New York-based house, Guernsey’s.

The auction, which features other Kennedy memorabilia including JFK’s leather bomber jacket and rocking chair, as well as his famous cigars, is happening at noon on Saturday (7 October). There is a public preview the day before.

President of Guernsey’s, Arlan Ettinger said the speedboat was won by the late President’s father, Joseph Kennedy, in a church raffle.

The name apparently reflected the growing Kennedy clan at the time.

Following JFK’s assassination in November 1963, Restofus was used by the President’s younger brother, Senator Edward Kennedy.

It was then sold to the Bilezikians retailing family, before being acquired by its current owner, Peter Eastman.

Restofus, which still runs, has a resale estimate of $100,000 to $150,000.

Other nautical memorabilia is also being sold in the auction, including a cup and saucer, trimmed with 24 carat gold, from the U.S.S Honey Fitz, which was the presidential yacht.

Two pairs of JFK’s swimming trunks – one in brick-red linen, the other in light blue – are also being sold.

They are expected to reach between $3,000-$4,000.