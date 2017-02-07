Jubilee – the largest yacht ever built in The Netherlands – is launched

The Dutch yard, Oceanco has unveiled Jubilee. At 110-metres, it is one of the biggest yachts ever built in The Netherlands

The largest yacht ever built in The Netherlands – Jubilee – has been launched.

Oceanco unveiled the 110-metre (361-foot) vessel, which has exterior styling by Lobanov Design, while Sorgiovanni Designs has created the interior.

A generous 16.4-metre (54-foot) beam and multi-level decks can accommodate up to 30 guests in 15 staterooms, including an entirely private owner’s deck.

In a media release, Oceanco described Jubilee as having a “a very sleek and original profile that will surely turn heads wherever she travels.”

“Her elongated profile flows elegantly and gracefully from bow to stern; with no fewer than six decks, her progressively longer horizontal lines make Jubilee distinctive from all other yachts,” said the Dutch shipyard.

Jubilee offers a fully certified helicopter operating deck forward with a concealed mooring deck below.

Viewed from above, the yacht’s curvaceous lines lead aft to a large pool deck with built in aquarium and substantial beach club below.

Built to the Passenger Yacht Code, Jubilee’s elegant Sam Sorgiovanni designed interior is both spacious and comfortable.

The vessel has a steel hull and aluminium superstructure.

This project was introduced to Oceanco by Burgess who also provided technical consultancy and project management throughout the entire build process.

Jubilee “represents a number of firsts in yachting, not only for her size, but also the fact that she is a fully turn-key project completely outfitted at delivery including all owner’s supplies; tenders, spares, watersports equipment, china, crystal, silverware, table linen, sheets, loose furniture, cushions, etc,” said Oceanco.

The yacht will now undergo sea trials in the North Sea and then is scheduled to cruise the Mediterranean during the summer season.

Technical Specifications

Length: 110m / 361ft

Beam: 16.4m / 54ft

Speed: 18.5 Knots

Exterior Designer: Lobanov Design

Interior Designer: Sam Sorgiovanni Designs

Owner’s Representation: Burgess