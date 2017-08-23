Kim Wall: body confirmed as missing journalist who was last seen on board a homemade sub

Police in Denmark have confirmed that the body of journalist, Kim Wall, has been found. She was last seen with Peter Madsen on his homemade submarine

Danish police have confirmed that a headless torso washed ashore south of Copenhagen has been identified as Swedish journalist, Kim Wall.

The 30-year-old was last seen heading out from Copenhagen on board Peter Madsen’s 17-metre home-made submarine, UC3 Nautilus on 10 August.

The Danish inventor has since been charged with her murder, which he denies.

Ms Wall, who was planning an article on Madsen, was reported missing by her partner in the early hours of 11 August after she failed to return from the trip.

A search was already underway for Kim Wall when Madsen was rescued from his sinking submarine, around 30 miles from Copenhagen in Koge Bay.

He claims that Ms Wall died in an alleged accident and he had buried her at sea. Initially, Madsen told investigators that he had dropped Ms Wall off safely near Copenhagen.

The Danish authorities carried out extensive searches for the freelance journalist before a headless torso was discovered by a cyclist on a beach near Koge Bay on Monday (21 August).

The 40-tonne submarine has since been recovered and brought ashore.

Speaking to the media, chief investigator Jens Moller Jensen said blood found inside the craft has been matched to Ms Wall.

Her cause of death has not yet been established.

Searches for additional body parts are still ongoing.

Officers say they believe Madsen deliberately tried to sink the submarine after killing Ms Wall.

According to the UC3 Nautilus website, the submersible is one of the world’s largest home-built submarines.

It was constructed by a team of enthusiasts, led by Madsen, and was originally launched on 3 May 2008 in Copenhagen.

Madsen took full ownership of the submarine in March 2015.