Kinghorn RNLI appeals for volunteers to save lives

Kinghorn RNLI in Fife, Scotland is on the search for more volunteers from their community.

The station is looking for boat crew, tractor drivers and shore crew to help carry out rescues in the Firth of Forth.

It also needs community fundraisers, all of whom help raise the station’s annual running costs of up to £90,000 a year.

In his 2016 station review, Kinghorn lifeboat operations manager, Alan McIlravie, said all volunteers receive training.

“We would urge anyone who lives in Kinghorn, and is physically fit, to come along and find out more about volunteering with the RNLI,” he stressed.

“Volunteering with the RNLI is a hugely rewarding hobby. There are many roles within the Kinghorn team, and experience of these jobs is not necessary. First class training is provided, and the camaraderie is enriching,” he continued.

“We intend to hold information sessions and come and try events in early 2017, so keep an eye out for the adverts, or get in touch with us through our website,” added McIlravie.

The volunteer lifeboat crew is on call 24/7 365 days a year.

Fundraisers would need to commit just four hours a month.

Kinghorn Lifeboat covers much of the Firth of Forth, responding to incidents from Largo across to Aberlady and westwards to the Forth Bridges.

In 2016, the Kinghorn volunteers launched 41 times on service, spending over 51 hours at sea, rescuing or assisting 20 people, and saving five lives.

The crew were also been kept busy with regular training sessions and fundraising events.