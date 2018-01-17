Kraken Yachts chairman begins tremendous 18,000nm maiden voyage on 66ft flagship

Chairman of Kraken Yachts, Dick Beaumont, has embarked on a 18,000nm maiden voyage from Hong Kong on board the 66ft flagship White Dragon

The chairman of Kraken Yachts and his team of four crewplan to sail to Indonesia, Bali, Christmas Island, across The Indian Ocean to Madagascar, on to Cape Town and complete their voyage in the Mediterranean.

They weighed anchor in Hong Kong’s Gold Coast Marina and have sailed Subic Bay in the Philippines, on to Coron Bay for three days of wreck diving, continued to Puerto Princesa and have now reached Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia.

In his log blog, Beaumont reported on their first leg. ​“Our first leg was Hong Kong to Subic in the Philippines. The weather files were showing perfect 17-20kn SE winds for the first two days but this stretch of the South China Sea is notorious for testing fresh crews with stronger winds than forecast. So no one was surprised when the wind built to 25 knots during the first few hours then steadily increased to 30 to 35 knots on the beam. We reefed down for the first night but still made 8-8.5kn through 3-4m seas,” he writes.

Dick is a very experienced sailor and diver and has covered nearly 160,000nm in his boating career.

Fortunately, provisioning has been well planned with Beaumont writing that two Kraken members packed the team off with “a huge pack of 1000 PG Tips tea bags from the UK. So a good cup of tea will be assured for a good while!”