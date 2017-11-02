Land Rover BAR name Grant Simmer as new CEO

Grant Simmer, four time winner of the Auld Mug, has joined the British America's Cup team

Four time America’s Cup winner, Grant Simmer, has joined Land Rover BAR as CEO.

He will replace Martin Whitmarsh, who will continue as adviser to the team and become CEO of the newly formed BAR Technologies.

Grant Simmer brings a wealth of experience with him, having competed in 10 America’s Cup cycles.

He was on the Australian team as navigator aboard Australia II during their historic win in 1983, which saw marked the end of America’s 132-year winning streak

The Australian born sailor and designer has gone on to win the America’s Cup three further times as head of design, managing director and general manager with Swiss team Alinghi and more recently with ORACLE TEAM USA.

Grant Simmer has preciously worked with Land Rover BAR’s skipper, Ben Ainslie.

Ainslie said he was delighted that Simmer had agreed to join the British team.

“Grant’s experience and achievements in the America’s Cup are second to none. He has won the America’s Cup four times, either as a sailor, design coordinator or general manager,” said Ainslie.”

“He is the right person to help Land Rover BAR achieve the goal to bring the cup home to Britain,” added the British sailor.

Continues below…

Grant Simmer said he was excited to start the new role.

“It feels like the right time to be joining the team at Land Rover BAR with the new class of boat due to be revealed this month by the defender, Emirates Team New Zealand. We can move forward to further develop and strengthen our design strategy,” he said.

“I’ve been really impressed by what Ben, Martin and the team have created from a standing start in just four years. After a period of consolidation and reflection since the last Cup concluded in Bermuda, I see a team that have laid the foundations of a strong organisation, ready to take on the sporting challenge that lies ahead,” he added.

Grant Simmer will take responsibility for the sporting and performance side of Land Rover BAR alongside Ainslie.

Martin Whitmarsh will continue as an advisor to the team and CEO of BAR Technologies, formed to commercialise technologies developed through the America’s Cup team.

“Ben, Charles (Dunstone) and I were always clear that we needed someone with a full time focus on the racing team. I’m delighted therefore that someone with Grant’s experience is joining us and that I can continue to assist Ben and the business to develop and of course bring the Cup home,” said Whitmarsh.

Simmer will be in the UK from mid-November to start working with the team and will relocate from his native Australia in the New Year.