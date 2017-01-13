Largs Yacht Haven named Marina of the Year

Scotland's Largs Yacht Haven has been named the UK Coastal Marina of the Year 2017 (over 250 berths). Find out if your home port is among the other winners!

The world’s best marinas for 2017 have been announced at the Marina of the Year Awards, with Largs Yacht Haven in Scotland taking the top award.

Now in its fourth year, the awards, which are held by The Yacht Harbour Association (TYHA) and are sponsored by GJW Insurance, recognise the best of over 160 Gold Anchor accredited marinas from round the world.

The winning marinas are voted for by their berth holders in the UK Coastal, UK Inland, International and Superyacht categories.

The winners were announced at the London Boat Show.

The Marina of the Year 2017 winners and runners up were:

UK Coastal Marina of the Year 2017 (over 250 berths)

· Winner – Largs Yacht Haven

· Runner up – MDL Torquay Marina

UK Coastal Marina of the Year 2017 (under 250 berths)

· Winner – Poole Quay Boat Haven

· Runner up – Portavadie Marina

UK Inland Marina of the Year 2017

· Winner – Church Minshull Aqueduct Marina

· Runner up – MDL Windsor Marina

International Marina of the Year 2017

· Winner – Karpaz Gate Marina

· Runner up – Royal Cork Yacht Club

Superyacht Marina of the year 2017

· Winner – IGY Isle de Sol

· Runner up – Talise Pavilion Marina

After receiving the award, the marina manager at Largs Yacht Haven, Carolyn Elder, said: “What a way to start 2017, we’re absolutely thrilled! I must praise our entire Haven Team for their hard work. It is our staff who really set our marina apart by setting extremely high standards and delivering an incredible service to our berth holders.”

“What makes this award extra special is that it was voted for by boat owners in the UK. We have been overwhelmed by the comments and votes we received. We’re extremely grateful to our berth holders and visiting boat owners who voted for us,” added Elder.

The runner-up in the UK Coastal Marina of the Year 2017 (under 250 berths) was Portavadie Marina in Argyll, Scotland.

The marina and facilities operations manager, Craig Cochran, paid tribute to both the staff and customers at the marina.

“We’ve been blessed with such a beautiful location and the foresight of the owners to build this wonderful development on Argyll’s Secret Coast, but it’s the staff and customers that really make the place come alive,” he explained.

“We’d like to wish everyone a great boating season and look forward to welcoming old friends and new visitors in 2017!” added Cochran.

This year also saw the launch of the accolade Marina of Distinction.

This honour distinguishes a marina with over three consecutive years of continual customer service excellence, as voted for by its customers in the Marina of the Year competition.

To qualify, marinas must rank a category finalist over three consecutive competitions. On the third year, they would automatically receive the title of Marina of Distinction.

The first marinas to receive this honour in 2017 are:

UK Coastal Marina of the Year 2017 (over 250 berths)

· Mayflower Marina

UK Coastal Marina of the Year 2017 (under 250 berths)

· Southampton Town Quay

UK Inland Marina of the Year 2017

· Overwater Marina

International Marina of the Year 2017

· Marina de Vilamoura

Superyacht Marina of the year 2017

· Porto Montenegro

Remarking on this award, the managing director at Mayflower Marina in Plymouth, Charles Bush, said: “This is unexpected and fantastic news for Mayflower Marina. It is an honour to receive such a prestigious award; I am delighted for my staff and hugely grateful to our berth holders and visitors for their unstinting support over the years.”

The owners of Overwater Marina, Janet and Angus Maughan said they were also stated: “We, and the whole team at Overwater Marina are absolutely delighted to receive this Award. It’s made all the more special by virtue of the fact it is voted for by our customers.”

The winners and runners up of the awards, as well as receivers of the Marina of Distinction accolade, were presented with laser etched glass trophies and framed certificates.

The general manager of The Yacht Harbour Association, Jon White commented: “A huge congratulations to all the winners, runners up and all marinas who were voted for in the 2017 Marina of the Year competition.”

“The array of marinas who stood out in this year’s competition showed how strong the today’s marina industry is at achieving, and in some cases exceeding, the modern consumer’s standard of quality service and excellent facilities,” he continued.

“The new Marina of Distinction accolade goes one further, honouring outstanding long-term customer service. We are delighted this year to be awarding five marinas from across the world for the first time with the title of Marina of Distinction,” added White.