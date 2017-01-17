Laser sailor Ross Harvey in court for criminal damage

Ross Harvey, who has previously won the national Laser championships, used a power tool to damage an Audi A4 which belonged to his ex's new partner

Laser champion Ross Harvey “lost his cool” and damaged the car of his ex-girlfriend’s new partner after seeing a picture of the couple online.

Swindon magistrates heard that the 30-year-old sailor took a power tool to the Audi A4 on the evening of 4 December 2016, causing £6,000 worth of damage.

He was seen by police officers walking down the street, where his ex-girlfriend lived in Southsea, Portsmouth.

After hearing the noise of a power tool, the officers went to investigate.

Prosecutor Keith Ballinger told the court that when he was stopped, Harvey was found in possession of a power tool. Witnesses in the street also saw him damaging the Audi.

The sailor was arrested and full admitted to causing the damage, saying he was sorry for his actions.

According to the Wilts and Gloucestershire Standard, Ballinger said Harvey’s ex-girlfriend, who is also a sailor, said she was scared of him, and that he had continually sent text messages and emails to her after they had broken up.

Defending Harvey, Paul Cantrill said his client had found the break-up of the relationship difficult and that Harvey had been suffering from depression and had lost work as a sailing instructor.

“He lost his cool,” Cantrill told the court.

“He is an extremely talented sailor, has taken part in the World and European championships and was No 1 in the Laser championships.”

“He has done a lot of work with disabled children, teaching them to sail,” added Cantrill.

Harvey pleaded guilty to causing criminal damage in court.

He was given a 12-month community service order with 40 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay £3,000 compensation, which was the value of the car.

The sailor was also placed under a 12-month restraining order and banned from having any contact of any kind with his former partner, and not to go to her house or office.

Ross Harvey is a member of Bowmoor Sailing Club in Lechlade, and has had a successful sailing career.

Last month, he competed in the club’s annual Boxing Day Handicap Race, coming first.