Laurent Giles’ Andreika is launched in Istanbul

Andreika has a hybrid semi-displacement hull form which promises soft rides in all conditions while still maintaining a speed of 20-knots

The 32-metre Andreika, which has a specially developed hull, has been launched at ICT Yachts in Istanbul.

The motor yacht features naval architecture and structural design by Laurent Giles Naval Architects, with exterior and interior design by the London-based H2 Yacht Design.

The hull form was specially developed by Laurent Giles as a hybrid semi-displacement form.

According to the Lymington-based naval architects, this delivers a “soft ride in all conditions with efficient propulsion throughout the speed range up to 20 knots.”

Andreika has a normal cruising speed of 16-18 knots offering a range of between 600-800 nautical miles.

At 10.5 knots, the average fuel consumption drops to 57 litres per hour giving a range of 2,000 nautical miles – “a unique achievement for a vessel of this type”, according to Laurent Giles.

Tank testing was carried out in Southampton by the naval architects, where the propeller tunnelling, stern wedges and spray rails were carefully adjusted for best performance in both calm water and irregular head seas.

Hull and decks are PVC foam cored with vacuum bagged E glass inner and outer skins, giving a strong, durable and lightweight construction.

Laurent Giles undertook the structural design to Royal Institution of Naval Architects (RINA) rules for composite yachts. ICT completed construction ensuring that the vessel came out on weight and on speed.

Andreika can accommodate up to 12 guests over five cabins, with a particularly spacious full beam master suite.

Above decks there is plenty of space dedicate to open plan/open air living, with an alfresco dining area to main deck and a huge open sundeck typical of a much larger yacht and bimini with retracting sunroof.

Andreika is the first of a series produced for Alpha Custom Yacht, a division of Performance Boats S.A. de C.V. Mexico.

Technical Specifications:

Length Overall: 32.30m

Length Waterline: 26.80m

Beam Overall: 8.10m

Design Draft: 1.80m

Maximum Speed: 20 +knots

Range at cruising speed: In excess of 600nm

Gross Tonnage: 210