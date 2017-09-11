Liam Payne plans to name his yacht after his beloved Cheryl

As One Directon's Liam Payne announces his intentions to name his first yacht after his partner, Cheryl Tweedy, we wondered how many of you have named a boat after a loved one?

One Direction band member, Liam Payne, has said his first yacht will be named after his girlfriend, singer Cheryl Tweedy.

The 24-year-old singer, who has a son – Bear – with 34-year-old Cheryl, made the declaration while appearing on the American radio show Most Requested Live.

He was asked what he would call his first boat and he replied “The Cheryl”.

Payne is not unusual in naming a yacht after a loved one.

Greek-Argentine shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis named his luxury motor yacht, Christina O, after his daughter.

While Argentinian single-handed sailor, Vito Dumas, who become the first solo sailor to round Cape Horn and the first to sail around the world with only three landfalls, named his 26-foot yacht, LEGH I – the initials of each of his four mistresses at the time.

This year, the top boat name in America was Serenity, according to a survey by BoatUS.

Have you named your boat after a loved one? Let us know in the comments below.