London’s first cinema to sail the river Thames

Five nights a week during June and July, film fans will be able to watch classic movies from the top deck of a boat while cruising the river Thames

This summer, cinema fans will be able to cruise the river Thames in London while watching their favourite films from the top deck of a boat.

From Tuesday to Saturday during June and July, movie goers can enjoy a sunset cruise along the capital’s largest waterway before settling down to classics on the big screen.

Passengers can embark on the floating cinema at Tower Pier before a trip via Tower Bridge and east towards Isle of Dogs and Greenwich. Boarding is at 8pm

After dark, a movie will be played in a special pop-up cinema on the open-air deck of the City Alpha. Wireless headphones will be provided.

The City Cruises boat will continue to glide past the city as the film screens before arriving back at Tower Pier, docking at approximately 11pm.

Blankets are even available for movie goers who find English summer evenings a little cool, and drinks and snacks can be purchased on board.

The first screening will be the cult classic, Jaws on 15 June 2017.

Other movies being shown include Clueless, Back to the Future, La La Land, When Harry Met Sally, Dirty Dancing, Finding Nemo, Ghostbusters, Casablanca and La La Land.

There will also be London-themed films such as Love Actually and Mary Poppins.

Tickets are on sale now and start at £29 with no booking fee.

London’s first ever cinema on the Thames is being presented by Time Out Live.