Lady A: Lord Alan Sugar puts luxury superyacht on the market for £12.65 million

Lord Alan Sugar is asking €14 million (£12.65 million) for his superyacht Lady A, which has just undergone a year-long refit. See inside this exclusive yacht

It is reported to be one of his most beloved possessions, but Lord Alan Sugar has decided to put his luxury superyacht – Lady A – on the market.

On sale through the superyacht brokers Edmiston, the British business magnate and Apprentice star is asking €14 million, around £12.65 million, for the 181-foot vessel.

The Jon Bannenberg designed Lady A has just undergone an intensive year-long refit at Burgess Marine.

The work has included an extension to the aft end of the upper deck to increase the exterior seating and social spaces, a redesigned and refitted interior, new paintwork and the installation of zero speed stabilizers.

Lady A was first launched in 1986 and was built in Japan by Nishii Zosen-Sterling for the Australian tycoon, Alan Bond, who named the vessel Southern Cross.

Lord Alan Sugar bought the yacht two years ago and renamed it Lady A after his wife, Ann. The couple have been together for more than 45 years.

Lady A has many features which strong reflect Bannenberg’s signature design, including the impressive sundeck, with its use of glass and spectacular views.





Following the refit, it now has vast sunbathing areas, a seated bar, Jacuzzi, and sun awnings. Two, more private, lounges are found at the foredeck.

Inside, the newly designed interior features walnut cabinetry and solid timber floors.

Up to 12 guests can stay on board in six plush en suite cabins.

On the lower deck is the full beam owner’s cabin, with a private study, its own Jacuzzi, separate shower room and dressing room.

Three double guest cabins are also located on the lower deck with the VIP guest cabin while a twin guest cabin can be found on the main deck.

Lady A also has a large main deck dining room and upper deck lounge leading to the expansive aft deck and its dining and lounge areas.

Forward, there is another saloon with curved glass and views over the bow.

Lord Alan Sugar was last spotted using the Lady A in June, enjoying a break on board near Marbella, Spain.

Lady A Technical Specifications:

Length: 55.20m/181ft

Beam: 11.80m/39ft

Draft: 3.84m/13ft

Gross Tonnage: 879

Guests: 12

Cabins: 6

Crew: 15

Builder: Nishii Zosen-Sterling

Interior Designers: Jon Bannenberg, Design Unlimited

Year: 1986|2017 refitted

Construction: GRP

Engines: 2x Caterpillar (1,941HP)

Cruising Speed: 13 knots