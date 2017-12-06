Lorry gets stuck in Cornish village street whilst carrying fishing boat Ocean Pride

The fishing boat Ocean Pride was being carried back to Cornwall from Sussex where it had been left to rot in a boatyard

The historic Ocean Pride lugger was built in Newlyn in 1919 and was found rotting in a boatyard in Rye, Sussex.

A campaign was launched by the Newlyn and Mousehole community to bring her back to her birthplace in Cornwall and restore her, however her journey back hasn’t gone smoothly.

The lorry that was carrying the Ocean Pride back got stuck in a road near Newlyn harbour.

The vehicle was having difficulties going through Fore Street and was blocking traffic, however at around 12.51 on Tuesday 5 December, the driver managed to get unstuck and drive on, Cornwall Live reports.

Locals took pictures of the lorry carrying the lugger and posted them on Twitter.

The Ocean Pride once belonged to Penlee Lifeboat coxswain Patch Harvey who told the BBC he stumbled across the fishing boat by accident in Sussex and started a campaign to bring her back to Cornwall.