Watch: Million-dollar luxury motor boat catches fire in New South Wales, Australia

A luxury motor boat has been destroyed after a fire tore through the vessel on Tuesday night in New South Wales, Australia

A luxury motor boat caught fire in New South Wales on Tuesday evening (6 February). Firefighters were called to tackle the blaze on a luxury yacht on the Coolongolook River in Tuncurry, Australia around 11pm.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported that four people were asleep on board but managed to escape unharmed.

Fire & Rescue NSW tweeted a picture of the fierce blaze. The rescue services were called to the scene on Tuesday evening.

It is not known what caused the fire. The damage was so extensive that once the fire was brought under control the boat was towed out to sea and sunk. Police are appealing for witnesses who may be able to help piece together what happened to the luxury cruiser.

The Great Lakes Advocate posted this video of the fire taken by Bryanna Bennett.

Police are investigating the fire and it is thought that two of the people to escape the blaze were the owners of the motor boat.