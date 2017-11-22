Luxury yacht which sunk off Jersey after colliding with buoy may be left on seabed

The 62ft luxury yacht that sank after striking a large metal navigation buoy at almost 30 mph in St Aubin’s Bay, Jersey, could be left on the seabed and not recovered, the Harbourmaster has said

The P6T2, a £1.8 million, six-berth Pershing motor cruiser, sank on Friday night (17 November) after colliding with the green Ruaudière Buoy at about 26 knots (30 mph) in the centre of St Aubin’s bay at about 5.45 pm. It had been heading out of the Bay towards St Peter Port in Guernsey.

The yacht sank in 26m of water, just south of the main commercial sea passage to the island. It is thought that specialist equipment would be needed to be brought to the island if there was to be any hope of recovering the 45-tonne vessel which is at least 16 metres below the surface at low tide. There is currently no evidence that fuel from the 3,200 litre tank, which was not full at the time, had leaked into the sea.

The incident came on the day the RNLI moved the only all-weather lifeboat, The George Sullivan, off Jersey and stood down the entire 25-strong crew in St Helier. This controversial move came after the crew announced they were splitting from the charity in a row over the sacking of veteran coxswain Andy Hibbs.

Although he was later reinstated, the relationship deteriorated and the crew announced they were launching their own independent lifeboat service.

The two crew members from the stricken yacht were rescued from a life raft by an inshore lifeboat, manned by emergency responders from the island’s fire and rescue services.

The collision with the yacht destroyed the top section of the buoy and Harbourmaster Bill Sadler said the whole unit will have to be replaced.

While the buoy, classed as a category three buoy, should still be picked up by radar, it remains out of action and a navigation warning to mariners is in place for boats travelling in and out of St Helier. Sailors travelling to and from St. Helier are asked to remain vigilant until the buoy has been replaced.