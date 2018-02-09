MAIB opens investigation after fisherman’s fatal fall into the water at Cape Wrath, Scotland

The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has started an investigation into the death of fisherman Mark Elder, who died after falling into the water at Cape Wrath, Scotland
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has begun an investigation into the death of a fisherman.
Mark Elder, 26, was working on fishing boat North Star, off the north coast of Scotland, when he fell into the water on Monday (5 February).
His crewmates managed to pull him back onto the boat, but couldn’t revive him.
Continues below…
Father and daughter rescued by Margate RNLI after being stranded by high tide at Kingsgate
A father and his 11-year-old daughter were rescued by Margate RNLI after being caught out by the tide and trying…
One man charged after RIB carrying suspected migrants is rescued in English Channel
One of three men arrested for people smuggling has been charged after RIB carrying suspected migrants is rescued in English…
New lifesaving drone rescues two teenagers caught in swell off the coast of Australia
Two distressed swimmers who were caught in a rough swell off the New South Wales coast have been rescued by…
They sent a distress call to the Coastguard who scrambled a search and rescue helicopter to the scene of the accident. However due to the rough weather conditions and choppy seas, Elder could not be winched into the helicopter.
Fishing boat North Star headed immediately to Scrabster Harbour where it arrived at 3am, but by then, Mark Elder, from Thurso in Caithness, had passed away.