Man dies after being pulled from water near the Royal Yacht Britannia in Edinburgh

An elderly man has died after he was pulled out of the water near the Royal Yacht Britannia by Ocean Terminal, Edinburgh on Wednesday night, 12 July

The man, 80, was seen in the water near the famous Royal Yacht Britannia at Leith at around 10pm on Wednesday night.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by paramedics but later died.

The circumstances of his death are still unknown.

Continues below…

Police Scotland said: “Police in Edinburgh responded to Ocean Terminal at around 10pm on Wednesday 12th July after an elderly man was seen to enter the water near to the Royal Yacht Britannia.

“The male was removed from the water and taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he sadly passed away.

“Inquiries into the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing.”