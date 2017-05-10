Man in custody after two die in collision between a boat and a jet ski in Denmark

A 24-year-old man has been charged with double manslaughter after two American women died when a jet ski collided with a rented boat in Copenhagen harbour, Denmark

The incident happened close to Langebro Bridge in Copenhagen harbour on Saturday evening (6 May).

Two female American exchange students died.

Five other students on board the boat were treated for injuries and later released from hospital.

The 24-year-old is charged with double manslaughter, exposing others to life-threatening danger through recklessness and for failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He is accused of being in control of the jet ski which collided with the boat. It was being rented by students taking part in a study exchange programme, Study Abroad in Scandinavia (DIS).

The man was riding with a group of seven other jet skiers when the incident happened.

He also had a female passenger on board, who was thrown into the water as a result of the impact, according to court reports.

The 24-year-old is alleged to have picked up his passenger and continued to Brøndby harbour, where he subsequently handed himself over to the police.

The seven other people are also charged with putting others in danger by riding the jetskis at excessively high speeds.

They all appeared at Copenhagen City Court in Denmark on Sunday.

On its website, Study Abroad in Scandinavia (DIS) said the incident had been “incredibly difficult”.

It said the families and universities of the two dead students had been notified.

“This incident is incredibly difficult. DIS is a strong community and the ties to these students involved in the accident are broad and deep. DIS is focused on individual support and counselors are available to all students,” it said.

“Our condolences go out to the families and friends of our students,” added Study Abroad in Scandinavia (DIS).

The use of jetskis, waterskiing, and windsurfing are all prohibited in Copenhagen harbour.