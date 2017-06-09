Man in homemade duct-taped boat rescued by US Coast Guard

A man and his dog had to be rescued by the US Coast Guard after the 32-year-old's handmade duct-taped boat began sinking near Juneau, Alaska
A man, who tried to paddle across the Gastineau channel near Jeneau, Alaska, in a homemade duct-taped boat, has been rescued by the US Coast Guard after the boat starting sinking.
The 32-year-old was’t wearing a life jacket. He also had his dog in tow.
Luckily, he was spotted by off-duty coastguardsman, Lt. Joseph Schlosser.
He contacted the US Coast Guard Sector Juneau watch standers, and the station’s 25-foot response boat, RB-S, which was on exercise in the area, was diverted to the man’s location.
The crew looked at the man’s homemade inflatable duct-taped boat and deemed it unsafe.
Article continues below…
Cheeki Rafiki yacht boss accused of ‘cutting corners to save costs’
Douglas Innes from Stormforce Coaching, which managed the Cheeki Rafiki, was described in court as "a cost cutting owner". He…
Boat owner found not guilty after boating accident led to arm amputation for passenger
Benjamin Urbelis, the owner of the boat Naut Guilty, was found not guilty of boating while drunk and reckless operation…
Video: Boat driven onto rocks after getting entangled in lobster pots at Holyhead
A grandfather and his grandson were left shaken after their Sea Ray became snagged up in lobster pots in blustery…
Four men steal boat and drive it ‘erratically’ up and down the river Liffey, blocking shipping lanes
The group of middle-aged men caused chaos after stealing the boat and driving it in an "erratic manner" up and…
The 32-year-old and his dog were then transferred to the rescue boat and taken to Douglas Harbor in Juneau. The boat was also towed into shore.
Speaking following the rescue, Lt. Schlosser said: “I noticed the craft in the channel and I could tell the man was not wearing a life jacket and the craft was not safe”.
“I contacted the sector command center and the Station’s smallboat crew responded quickly and helped the man to safety,” he added.
The man was reportedly trying to get to Point Bishop at the entrance of Taku Inlet.
The rescue happened on Wednesday (7 June).
Weather at the time was reported as calm seas and nine mile per hour winds.