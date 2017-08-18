Man killed in boating accident while spreading his father’s ashes on Lake Superior

Robert 'Bobby' Louis died when he was hit by the propeller of a boat after he and others fell into the water at Lake Superior

A man, who was spreading his father’s ashes on Lake Superior in Michigan, USA, has died in a boating accident.

Robert ‘Bobby” Louis, 59, was on board a 19-foot wooden boat with six other passengers when the incident happened.

According to witnesses, the boat took a sharp turn before the seven people fell into the water.

Alger County Sheriff’s Department Officer, A.J. Schirschmidt, told WLUC-TV, that the events surrounding Louis’ death are being investigated.

“What I gathered from the information was, he tried to grab the boat as it was circling around him or them and the prop hit him and I’m not sure if it made it so he couldn’t swim or if it injured him bad enough to be life threatening,” said the officer.

The other six people were rescued by the crew of a pontoon boat, and were treated for hypothermia.

The body of Louis was found a day later following searches by the Alger County Sheriff’s Department and the US Coast Guard.

According to the police, the boat’s throttle was still open when everyone fell into the water.

The incident happened on Sunday (13 August) near Au Train, on the southern shore of Lake Superior.

Speaking to WLUC-TV, Louis’ brother, John ‘Joe’ Louis, said his brother had “devoted his whole life” to caring for his father, who passed away recently after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

An online fundraising campaign has now been set up by family friend, Tom Reed, to help the Louis’ family cover funeral costs. It currently stands at $2,210.

“This tragedy will hit many of us very hard especially his brother, Joe Louis. Joe now has to pick up the pieces again after losing his father as well,” writes Reed.

“This family needs any support any one can give to help. Joe just cleared out his accounts taking care of his father’s final costs and now needs our help spiritually and financially,” he continues.

“I know many of us have many great stories to tell about Bobby and the spirit of the man. He was an unstoppable loving caring soul that poured his heart out to everyone he ever met,” added Reed.