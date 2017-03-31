Man overboard results in GAFIRS call out to Clarence Pier

Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) was called after the skipper of a cabin cruiser fell into the water and was struggling to get back on board at Clarence Pier, Portsmouth

Volunteers with the Gosport & Fareham Inshore Rescue Service (GAFIRS) were called out on 30 March, after a cabin cruiser skipper fell overboard at Clarence Pier, Portsmouth.

The only other crew member on board was struggling to recover them.

The UK Coastguard paged GAFIRS at around 1740.

On arrival, the independent lifeboat crew found that the skipper had been recovered to the boat, which was making its way into Portsmouth Harbour under the supervision of a Ministry of Defence Police launch.

The couple from the cabin cruiser were assisted to shore where staff from the Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and paramedics with South Central Ambulance Service were waiting.

Commenting on the rescue, GAFIRS senior coxswain, Brian Pack said: “When we arrived in Portsmouth Harbour the casualty vessel was about to come alongside at the Camber Dock.”

“My crew, alongside the MOD police, helped the casualties of the boat ashore, into the care of Portsmouth Coastguard Rescue Team and the ambulance service,” he added.

GAFIRS took the motor cruiser under tow to Haslar Marina.

In total the operation lasted two hours and was the service’s 14th incident of the year.

GAFIRS is an independent lifeboat station based at Stokes Bay Gosport, run entirely by volunteers, on call to the Coastguard 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.