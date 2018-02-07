Man survives 16 days adrift in the Atlantic by eating Doritos

A man who was lost in the Atlantic Ocean for 16 days says he survived by eating Doritos and cookies

Samuel Moss Jr, who was drifting in the Atlantic Ocean for 16 days managed to survive by eating his supplies of Doritos and cookies.

The 23-year-old man set sail in mid January from Bimini in the Bahamas en route to Nassau on a 21ft fishing boat but soon ran out of fuel in rough weather.

He then drifted on board his boat alone for 16 days with meagre supplies.

According to reports, on day 12 of his ordeal a 40ft wave washed away the little food he had with him.

He was eventually spotted miles off course by another sailor with his boat taking on water. The Coast Guard rescued the man approximately 10 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida.

According to the US Coast Guard, the cutter Cochito and its crew arrived on scene at 3.30pm and took the man via boat to the Revere Beach Fire Rescue. The Coast Guard confirmed that the man, a Bahamian national, is the subject of a previous case.