MBNA Thames Clippers and Walker Books launch kids’ storytelling trips along the Thames in London

To celebrate World Book Day MBNA Thames Clippers and Walker Books will offer weekly storytelling trips for children along the Thames in London this March

London river bus service, MBNA Thames Clippers, has teamed up with children’s publisher Walker Books, for a series of weekly storytelling sessions in March to celebrate World Book Day on 1 March.

Much loved kids’ classics will be brought to life in a series of storytelling trips along the Thames on Friday 2, 9, 16 and 23 March.

The new ‘Tales on the Thames’ series is aimed at preschoolers, and will feature titles including We’re Going on a Bear Hunt (by Michael Rosen and illustrated by Helen Oxenbury) and Owl Babies (by Martin Waddell and illustrated by Patrick Benson).

‘Tales on the Thames’ storytelling experience is included in the usual MBNA Thames Clippers ticket price and takes place on the first four Fridays in March, joining the RB2 westbound service departing London Bridge City Pier at 10.15am and calling at piers through to Battersea Power Station Pier, or the RB2 eastbound service, departing Battersea Power Station Pier at 1045 for its return journey to London Bridge City Pier. Adults can touch in and out with Oyster or contactless, to pay as you go at any pier along the route. TfL Travelcard holders will be able to enjoy a third off the standard fare and kids under five travel for free.

As the children enjoy the excitement of story time on the river, parents can grab a coffee from the on board bar. There will be easy access for buggies and toilet and baby changing facilities on board.

