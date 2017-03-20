José Fernández was at the helm when boat crashed, killing him and two others

Baseball star José Fernández was at the wheel of the speedboat which crashed in September 2016, killing him and two of his friends

20 March 2017

The Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández was piloting the speedboat when it crashed into a jetty off Miami Beach, according to an investigation into the accident.

Lawyers for his family had disputed this claim, saying the baseball star was not at the wheel at the time of the accident, on 25 September 2016, which killed him and two of his friends, Jesus Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25.

The families of Rivero and Macias have filed lawsuits against Fernandez’s estate, each seeking $2 million.

A report by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission into the accident concluded that the speedboat, which belonged to Fernández, was travelling at more than 65mph when it crashed.

“Fernández operated [the boat] with his normal faculties impaired, in a reckless manner, at an extremely high rate, in the darkness of night, in an area with known navigational hazards such as rock jetties and channel markers.” stated the report, which was released last week.

The pitcher’s fingerprints and DNA were found on the wheel, and the projection of his body as he was thrown from the boat put Fernández at the helm.

According to a toxicology report released by the Miami authorities last year, Fernández, 24, had both alcohol and cocaine in his system when he died.

He was not wearing a lifejacket at the time of the crash.

Todd Garofalo, Chief of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told local news station WSVN: “They found a boat that was up against the jetties. They did do an initial search and they found three victims – two on top of the water, one underneath the boat and they had unfortunately passed away.”

The Miami Marlins were said to be devastated at the news and cancelled their home game against the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

A few days before the accident Cuban-born Jose Fernandez had hinted on Instagram that his girlfriend Carla Mendoza was pregnant, writing: “I’m so glad you came into my life. I’m ready for where this journey is gonna take us together. #familyfirst.”.